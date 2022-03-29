Surveys for Annual GNO Startup Report Due March 31

Blockchain is slowly but surely infiltrating our lives, changing how we work and do business. If you're a freelancer, you should know how this technology will transform your occupation forever. In recent years, technology and a global pandemic have radically changed the concept of work. For many, earning a living does not require leaving their homes. Some don't even have to get out of bed to work. Ironically, they defy the primary condition for putting bread on the table, which people have practiced for millennia. Meanwhile, businesses realized that they could rely on freelancers working remotely just as well as physically present employees. For instance, some reports estimate that roughly 1/3 of the global workforce (1.2 billion people) is freelancers.

