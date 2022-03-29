Pentagon delays cloud computing decision to December-official

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made it more of a strategic burden on China, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday. "I do think that there's a degree to which what Putin has done in Ukraine makes Russia much more of a strategic burden for Beijing than it was six weeks ago or six months ago," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 6 DAYS AGO