Springfield, MA

Funding to assist veterans awarded to Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center in Springfield

By Taylor Knight
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – On this Vietnam Veterans Day a Springfield organization received state funds to help local veterans.

$50,000 from the state is going to the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center located in Springfield. The funding was secured by local lawmakers in the fiscal year 2022 state budget.

Healthcare workers, veterans protest outside the Northampton VA

Executive Director and Vietnam Veteran Gumersindo Gomez said this money will help his employees assist veterans in filing claims for benefits and financial assistance for food, shelter, clothing, and medical care.

“Many of those guys, especially the Vietnam veterans, they experience Agent Orange and PTSD and other illnesses. Now, we are working with Iraq and Afghanistan because they have the same issues that we had in Vietnam.” Gumersindo Gomez

The Outreach Center on Franklin Street in Springfield also has 20 apartments to help veterans who are suffering from homelessness.

IN THIS ARTICLE
