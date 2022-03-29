ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Williams lifts CCU past South Alabama in OT, 69-68 to reach championship game

By Chris Parks
 1 day ago

MOBILE, Ala. Rudi Williams hit his only three-point field goal with one second left in overtime to send Coastal Carolina to a 69-68 overtime win over South Alabama in Monday night’s semifinal game of The Basketball Classic in Mobile, Ala. Williams’ game-winner also sends the Chanticleers into Thursday’s championship game.

Williams finished with a team-high 17 points, going 8-of-10 from the field overall for the game. Joining Williams in double-digits were Vince Cole with 16 and Essam Mostafa with 12, while Ebrima Dibba just missed out on a double-double, finishing the game with eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

With the win, CCU moved to 19-13 on the season.

The Chants finished the game shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent on their three-point field goal attempts. It was the three-ball that helped elevate the Chants at the end of the game and into the overtime victory.

With 1:21 left in the game and CCU trailing 58-54, Wilfried Likayi hit his only three-point field goal to cut the USA lead to one at 58-57. After another USA field goal made it 60-57 with just 50 seconds left in regulation, the Chants got the benefit of a missed free throw with 22 seconds left. From there the Chants worked the ball to Cole who hit a three with 10 seconds left to send the game into overtime with the score even at 60.

The overtime period was back-and-forth, and with USA holding a 68-66 lead after a couple of made free throws, Williams was able to knock down the only three-point attempt he took in the game to send the Chanticleers to The Basketball Classic championship game.

Javon Franklin led the Jags with 17 points, including 12 in the second half. Tyler Shirley came off the bench to score 14, while Alex Anderson added 10 points as USA’s season ended with a 21-12 record.

USA shot 43 percent in the first half but hit five three-point field goals in building a 31-29 halftime lead. Shirley led the Jags with eight in the first 20 minutes of play, while Marshall Kearing and Diante Smith scored six each before the break.

The Chants did not shoot the ball well in the opening stanza, connecting on just three of their 11 three-point field goal attempts. Cole led the way with seven points, while Mostafa added six in the opening half.

The Chanticleers will host the Basketball Classic championship game on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. ET. The Chants will host Fresno State, who defeated Southern Utah in Monday night’s other semifinal game.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics

