On the surface, one would suspect that things at PlayStation are going swimmingly. In the marketplace, the PlayStation 5 has outsold its closest competitors, the Xbox Series X and S, by at least 5 million units as of the end of 2021. While Xbox has stepped up its consumer friendliness and incentives with the innovation of Xbox GamePass, as well as boasting the extremely powerful Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5 remains the home of many highly touted console exclusives, be it "Spider-Man: Miles Morales" or the newly released "Gran Turismo 7." However, underneath that shiny PlayStation exterior, the company is currently facing a rather serious lawsuit.

BUSINESS ・ 16 DAYS AGO