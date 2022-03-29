ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Donations head to Poland to help those impacted by Russian invasion

By Brónagh Tumulty
WGN News
 1 day ago

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Chicago area residents continue to show their solidarity with the Ukrainian refugees. A plane packed with donations, primarily medical supplies and trauma kits, departed from Aurora Municipal Airport and headed for New York City Tuesday.

The plane was retrofitted to accommodate all the donations by having the seats removed in order to make room for about 1,200 pounds of supplies.

Ukraine, Russia hold new talks aimed at ending fighting

Upon arrival to NYC, all donations will be transferred to a bigger plane that would then make its way to Poland to help those affected by the Russian invasion.

The vast majority of the 3.8 million people who’ve left Ukraine have ended up in Poland. It’s understood that at least a million and a half refugees have crossed the Polish border.

The plane was donated by a private aviation company named Revv Aviation, but the actual campaign was started by a volunteer from Oswego named Rene Koehler.

Koehler told WGN News she put out the call on her neighborhood app, saying she needed to gather things for Ukraine and the community rallied behind her.

“Literally hundreds of people at my front doorstep. One night I couldn’t even get on my porch. I drove up and my porch was overflowing on to my service walk. People has sent stuff because they couldn’t drop them off,” said Koehler.

Koehler told WGN the donations are headed specifically to the Krakow area of Poland, but said they also have crisis teams on the ground who bring supplies across the border to members of the Ukrainian Army and to the people who have taken up arms, trying to protect their country.

WGN News

