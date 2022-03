Oh, face masks, let us count the ways we love thee: 1. in sheet form, 2. in K-beauty form, 3. in clay form—and now we're adding 4. in DIY form, because, let's be honest, we're sometimes lazy. Really lazy. And we don't have the desire (or the money) to run to the drugstore every week for new face masks. In a perfect world, we would all be given the celebrity-favorite LED light therapy masks to wear while chilling on the couch all day, but the universe has other plans for us. For us mere mortals, a homemade face mask is one of the easiest ways to turn your bathroom into an at-home spa.

SKIN CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO