Lynch, Royals Looking To Make Spring Statement vs. Mariners
By Jordan Foote
Inside The Royals
1 day ago
In their 11th spring training game of the 2022 season, the Kansas City Royals send RHP Daniel Lynch to the mound to compete against the Seattle Mariners.
The Kansas City Royals scored so many runs on Monday that they may have tapped into Tuesday's reserves.
In the Royals' 19-9 drubbing of the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City had eight different players log at least one RBI. Six of them logged two or more. It was a rare offensive explosion in which just about everything was going right, and that was evident from the moment the club went up 7-0 after the first inning. As far as pitchers go, starter Zack Greinke ended up getting his first win of spring training by tossing 3-2/3 innings of six-hit, three-run ball. He struck out four in the process.
On Tuesday, the Royals are in Peoria, AZ, to square off against the Seattle Mariners. The hosts boast a 5-3-2 record this spring, while the visitors are 6-3-1 through 10 games. Heading into Tuesday's play, the Royals lead all spring training teams in batting average (.350), OBP (.410), SLG (.603) and OPS (1.013). They are also one of the top two teams in runs scored, and they'll look to keep that up against Seattle's pitching staff.
Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game:
