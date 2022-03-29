ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County Eyeing New Industrial Park

By Ed Vivenzio
 1 day ago
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) is seeking state and federal funding for a new industrial park; however, the park’s location has yet to be...

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

