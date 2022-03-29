Seneca County Eyeing New Industrial Park

On March 10, Kerry Smith placed the winning bid at a mobile home park auction in Cayuga County, marking an end to his years-long attempt to purchase the property. Smith, who is the Town of Fleming highway superintendent, learned about the issues at the town’s Locust Meadows mobile home park nearly three years ago, according to The Citizen. He had a conversation with former owner Sharon Hitchings about purchasing the property, but Hitchings never followed up about the purchase agreement.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO