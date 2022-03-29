Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte: Police

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD said one person was pronounced deceased Tuesday, March 29, in the 900 block of Franklin Avenue.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.