The high school teacher was fired after he was caught on surveillance video waving a finger in the face of a student before slapping him in the face and knocking him against the wall. The unidentified student was walking down the hall, away from the camera. The civics teacher then chases down the student. When the teacher and the student are face to face, the teacher is seen waiving a finger of one hand in the student’s face before slapping him.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 29 DAYS AGO