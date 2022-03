EAST WENATCHEE — The Douglas County PUD soon will have another 409 acres near both its hydrogen production facility and Wells Dam, though there are no plans to build yet. PUD commissioners on Feb. 21 approved buying properties from C&O Nursery Company and Global Ag Properties USA LLC of almost 92 and 318 acres, for $4.9 million and $7 million, respectively.

