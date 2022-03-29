2022 Concordia Lexington Summit to hear from Governor Beshear, Mayor Gorton, Secretary Raimondo, Coach Mark Stoops, Governor Sununu and The Temptations

EDITOR’S NOTE: This revealing father-daughter exchange between former Wacoans addresses last month’s controversial directive by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services “conduct a prompt and thorough investigation” of reported instances of minors undergoing “elective procedures for gender transitioning.” The order came in the wake of an opinion by Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stating that allowing minors to receive transition care such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery constituted child abuse under state law. Since then the governor’s order has been legally challenged by such groups as the ACLU and condemned by medical organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association. President Biden slammed the gubernatorial order as “government overreach at its worst.” On Friday a state district judge temporarily blocked the state from investigating such medical procedures on the grounds Abbott’s order was “beyond the scope of his authority and unconstitutional.” The injunction would remain in effect till the case is heard in July.

