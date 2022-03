A university in Raleigh, North Carolina , is considering changing its name after removing a statue of the school's founder over ties to slavery . William Peace University removed the statue of William Peace, its namesake, on Tuesday after a task force found that the school's history was linked to "white supremacy, slavery, and/or racism ," and several upcoming sessions will allow students, faculty, and alumni to discuss and provide "input" on "next steps," according to a statement from the university.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO