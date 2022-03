Having fun with colleagues around work matters is an investment in the team, the product and the company culture. Having fun is important for our well-being and promotes cooperation. But it might be trickier to recognize its value when we're not in the right state of mind which was my case, as I was just starting to work there and was worried about catching up. I was lucky to be working in an environment that allowed playing around and to be in a team with such a wonderful diversity in sense of humour.

