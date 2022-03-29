ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway Box Office Climbs To $26.8M; ‘Funny Girl’, ‘American Buffalo’ Begin Previews; ‘Music Man’ Takes $3.3M

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
Funny Girl arrived on Broadway to a full house last week, selling out its first preview at the August Wilson Theatre.

The musical revival, starring Beanie Feldstein in the title role, hit town as Broadway continues posting big rebound box office numbers. For the week ending March 27, the 24 Broadway productions took in $26,814,466, with attendance of 200,731 at nearly 90% of capacity. Average ticket price was a healthy $134.

Topping the Broadway box office roster yet again was The Music Man , the Hugh Jackman-Sutton Foster musical revival grossing a massive $3,292,951 for the week. Hamilton followed with $2,235,879.  For its single sold-out preview, Funny Girl took in $200,793.

Also joining the roster last week for a full eight previews was American Buffalo , the David Mamet revival starring Sam Rockwell, Laurence Fishburne and Darren Criss. The production at Circle in the Square grossed $683,547, with attendance at about 94% of capacity.

In addition to Funny Girl, The Music Man and Hamilton , shows filling all their seats included Hadestown and Plaza Suite , with Aladdin, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Birthday Candles, Moulin Rouge!, Paradise Square, Six, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, and Wicked joining American Buffalo by playing to at least 90% of their capacities.

As for ticket prices, The Music Man commanded top dollar with a $272 average. Hamilton had an average ticket price of $211, followed by Plaza Suite at $201 and Funny Girl at $164. At the lower end of the commercial spectrum were Chicago ($87), Aladdin ($85) and, in a distant last, Paradise Square ($48). At subscription-based non-profit houses, Birthday Candles starring Debra Messing had an average ticket price of $62 and Take Me Out with Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams was at a $95 average.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $595,365,514, with total attendance of 4,755,923 at about 82% of capacity.

The 24 productions reporting figures on Broadway last week were Aladdin; American Buffalo; Birthday Candles; The Book of Mormon; Chicago; Come From Away; Company; David Byrne’s American Utopia; Dear Evan Hansen; Funny Girl; Hadestown; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; The Lion King; MJ; Moulin Rouge!; The Music Man; Paradise Square; The Phantom of the Opera; Plaza Suite; Six; Take Me Out; Tina; and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the Broadway League.

