ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs

NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbRTL_0etIg1y800

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is changing its sometimes controversial overtime rules to guarantee each side gets the ball in the playoffs.

Concerned that the coin toss to begin the extra period has too much impact on postseason game results, the owners voted Tuesday to permanently approve a proposal presented by the Colts and Eagles.

Beginning this season, if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession. In recent seasons, that touchdown would have ended the game.

That second possession of overtime would extend beyond the initial 15-minute period if needed. Should that team tie the game, it then would become sudden death.

Rich McKay, the Falcons president and chairman of the competition committee, admitted that Kansas City’s victory in January over Buffalo that came on the first series of OT, was a factor in the balloting by owners. He said that was well beyond the required 24 votes, but would not reveal the exact numbers.

“I think what the stats show is there is a clear issue we can say since the change (in rules) in 2020,” McKay added, “and the problem comes in the postseason.”

Since the previous overtime rule was instituted for the regular season in 2012, the team that wins the coin toss has won the game half of the time (76 of 152 games). However, both teams have had at least one possession in 82% of the games (124 of 152).

Those numbers changed quite a bit in the postseason. Since 2010, when that rule was instituted for the playoffs, seven of the 12 overtime games have been won on an opening possession touchdown, and 10 of 12 have been won by the team that won the coin toss.

“That data was compelling to us and to the league,” McKay said. “An amendment was added (to the original proposal by the Colts and Eagles) to not make a change in the regular season, but in the postseason, where our problem principally lies.”

The Titans had recommended that both teams possess the ball in overtime unless the team receiving the kickoff scores a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. That would end the game. But the owners, perhaps believing the Tennessee suggestion was too gimmicky, went with the other proposal.

Under previous rules, the 10-minute overtime in the regular season only continued if the team getting the ball first failed to score or kicked a field goal. Should the side receiving the kickoff make a field goal, the team that first played defense would get a possession in which it can score a touchdown and win, or kick a field goal and play would continue — if time allowed.

Of course, in the postseason, when there are no ties, overtimes continue until someone has more points.

Earlier Tuesday, Carolina coach Matt Rhule voiced his support of a potential change — something that many owners agreed with, if only for the postseason.

“You get a shot, I get a shot,” Rhule said, “and may the best team win.”

Troy Vincent, who oversees NFL football operations, echoed Rhule’s sentiment, saying that football fans have expressed the same opinion.

“The fan wants to see his quarterback touch the ball, and the data drove us to that,” Vincent said.

The owners also approved an anti-tampering rule that prohibits a team seeking an assistant general manager from asking permission for an interview until after the draft. As Vincent explained, someone in personnel for one team who has been involved in draft preparation should not be available for hire by another club until the draft is over.

Once the draft has concluded — this year that is April 30 — the employing team must grant permission for such interviews.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to John Harbaugh news

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, going 8-9 after losing their final six games. It was not due to a lack of excellent coaching under long-time head coach John Harbaugh. The team had some extremely significant injuries throughout the season, including missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the final four weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Colts#American Football#Ap#Eagles#Falcons
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bradenton Herald

PFF Ranks Broncos as Most Improved NFL Team in 2022 Offseason

If the NFL handed out trophies for the team with the best singular offseason haul, the Denver Broncos would likely be the odds on favorite to win the award. In an offseason that has seen one seismic move after another across the NFL landscape, where do the Broncos rank among the rest of the league after landing the fabled franchise quarterback?
NFL
FOX Sports

Vikings add ex-Dolphin Jesse Davis in search for interior OL

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed three free agents on Monday, including former Miami offensive lineman Jesse Davis in their attempt to upgrade the interior blocking. The Vikings also signed ex-Denver cornerback Nate Hairston and re-signed cornerback Tye Smith. Davis was a regular for the Dolphins over...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Crew’s Lucas Zelarayan named MLS player of the month for March

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan has added another MLS accolade to his resume after being awarded the MLS player of the month for March. The Armenian international was stellar for the Black & Gold through the month scoring four goals and notching two assists in the first four games of the […]
MLS
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State DC Jim Knowles likens C.J. Stroud to Eli Manning in diagnosing defenses

Ohio State has had only six spring football practices, but that’s been enough for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to reach far back and pretty high in finding a comparison for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Most of Knowles' work so far against the Buckeyes’ high-powered offense has been in 7-on-7 drills. At times, he said, it has been “extremely, extremely frustrating” because of the difficulty in outwitting Stroud. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Broncos want to play Jaguars in London during 2022 season

Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, the Jacksonville Jaguars have played a home game in London every NFL season since 2013 minus the 2020 campaign when all international contests were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That trend will continue through at least the 2024 season, and it appears Jacksonville may already have an opponent for its next contest across the figurative pond.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jim Irsay says Colts considered trading for a 'young' franchise QB who would have cost two first-round picks

Colts owner Jim Irsay left some proverbial bread crumbs on the table Tuesday from the annual league meetings. After trading Carson Wentz to the Commanders, Irsay acknowledged that the Colts considered trading for a "young" franchise quarterback that would have cost his team a pair of first-round picks. While that plan never came to fruition, the Colts were able execute a trade with the Falcons that brought 36-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis.
NFL
FOX Sports

Ranking the best NFL quarterback in every division

In the eyes of Colin Cowherd, the Washington Commanders have moved themselves from scandal-ridden laughingstocks to NFC East contenders just by trading for Carson Wentz. Wentz heads to Washington, which finished just 7-10 last season, after a standout season in Indianapolis in which he threw 27 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions.
NFL
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy