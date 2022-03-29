ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. DeSantis vetoes new congressional maps

By By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
 2 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In a rare disagreement with the Republican-dominated Legislature, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the state’s newly drawn congressional map and lawmakers will hold a special session in April to redraw the map. DeSantis said Tuesday that lawmakers appear to have focused more on requirements in the state constitution and not the U.S. Constitution. The veto puts more pressure on the Republican-dominated Legislature to approve a map and resolve any resulting lawsuits before the June 13 to 17 qualifying period for federal candidates. Florida is also creating a new 28th district because of growth in population.

