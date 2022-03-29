ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

Cheektowaga police searching for missing 21-year-old man

By Anthony Reyes
 1 day ago
Cheektowaga police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing 21-year-old man.

According to police, 21-year-old Ahmed Mohammed left on Friday night without notifying his family where he was going. He left in a black 2007 GMC Arcadia SUV with a license plate ending in 4370.

Police said he has had limited contact with his family since he left and his family has described his behavior as unusual.

Ahmed is 5'10" tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in the Western New York area and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

