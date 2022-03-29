Folicrex reviews – An effective hair growth formula?

Hair loss is an unfortunately common beauty struggle, and especially as you grow older it can become more prominent of an issue. However, while much of hair loss is often due to genetics or dietary factors, there are some mistakes you could be making in your day to day life that are weakening your strands and making them more prone to thinning and fallout. We spoke with hair loss expert Dr. William Yates, MD, FACS for his take on the primary causes of fallout and what you should be doing instead to remedy the issue and grow your hair stronger than before.

HAIR CARE ・ 20 DAYS AGO