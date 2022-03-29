ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters Cancel All Tour Dates in Wake of Taylor Hawkins’ Death

By Jem Aswad
 1 day ago
In the wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death on Friday, Foo Fighters have canceled all forthcoming tour dates.

A statement from the group reads: “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins . We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.
With Love,
Foo Fighters.”

The band was on tour in South America and about to perform at a festival in Colombia on Friday when Hawkins reportedly complained of chest pains and died soon afterward. While no cause of death has been announced, local medical authorities reported that he had multiple drugs in his system and an enlarged heart.

Foo Fighters had been touring regularly since last spring and were scheduled to be on the road in North America and Europe for most of the rest of this year. They were also scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards this Sunday — an appearance that was announced the day before Hawkins’ death — but presumably that has been called off as well, although it remains possible that founder/frontman Dave Grohl and other bandmembers could appear at the ceremony to pay tribute to Hawkins. A rep for the group did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

Hawkins, who joined the band in 1997 after two years as Alanis Morissette’s drummer, was a vital element in the Foo Fighters’ sound and image. An imaginative and rock-solid drummer, he had the seemingly thankless task of playing drums behind Foos singer-guitarist Dave Grohl, who is one of the greatest drummers in rock history. Hawkins filled that role with aplomb, bringing his own muscular, time-juggling style to the band’s straight-ahead rock sound without trying to emulate Grohl, even though they shared countless influences, primarily from hard rock, punk and new wave. He was indisputably one of the best rock drummers of the past 25 years.

