Eddystone Borough Council Workshop Meeting – Monday, April 4

NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson City Council will meet in regular session on Monday evening. The council will go over a resolution for the Nickerson Chamber of Commerce to temporarily exempt a portion of Main Street from possession of alcohol. The waiver will allow for alcohol beverages at the fireworks donation dance set for June 11. The dance area will be on Main between K-96 and B Avenue.

NICKERSON, KS ・ 12 DAYS AGO