Eddystone Borough Council Workshop Meeting – Monday, April 4

BELMAR — An ordinance designed to address Belmar’s rising beach maintenance costs with an increase in badge fees was introduced at Tuesday night’s borough council meeting.
The measure, scheduled for a public hearing and possible vote at the council’s next meeting, would raise daily badge fees to $10, a one-dollar increase.
The Iowa City City Council meetings will return to council chambers in City Hall as COVID-19 cases decrease in Johnson County. Johnson County Community Health Division Manager Sam Jarvis reported to the council on Tuesday that daily COVID-19 case counts in the county have been in the single digits. The...
NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson City Council will meet in regular session on Monday evening. The council will go over a resolution for the Nickerson Chamber of Commerce to temporarily exempt a portion of Main Street from possession of alcohol. The waiver will allow for alcohol beverages at the fireworks donation dance set for June 11. The dance area will be on Main between K-96 and B Avenue.
Two-term Steelton Borough Council member Keontay Hodge announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the redrawn Democratic-leaning 104th state House District representing parts of Dauphin County. Hodge, 42, has been employed by the House for more than two decades, which she said enables her to hit the ground running...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council members will meet Monday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Historic City Hall. There are a number of zoning and funding items on the agenda. Here are a few items of note. Council members will discuss and may vote on accepting $5 million on behalf of the Ozark Empire […]
A local authority has elected a new leader after the resignation of his predecessor who quit following a vote on the future of their town. Councillor Duncan Goodfellow stepped down after members of East Staffordshire Borough Council threw out plans for a revamp of Burton upon Trent amid concerns it would waste money.
