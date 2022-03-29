ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Parish presidents talk Risk Rating 2.0 flood insurance rates in midst of severe weather season

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20RJYZ_0etIddCA00

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — As we move closer to the heart of severe weather season, the Coalition for Sustainable Flood Insurance will hold a press conference with area parish presidents to discuss the impact of Risk Rating 2.0 , a new pricing method used to calculate flood insurance rates.

With the program going into effect on April 1, the event looks to provide updates on how Louisianians will be affected by the National Flood Insurance Program rates and how the coalition will take steps to address homeowner concerns.

Parishes represented include:

  • Jefferson Parish
  • Lafourche Parish
  • Plaquemines Parish
  • St. Charles Parish
  • St. John the Baptist Parish
  • St. Tammany Parish
  • Tangipahoa Parish
  • Terrebonne Parish

The presidents will be joined by Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelan. Catch the press conference LIVE at 2 pm.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WGNO
WGNO

18K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WGNO and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KLTV

Enhanced risk for severe weather shifts west and south

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Storm Prediction Center has nudged the Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk slightly west and south, with the remainder of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for severe storms. Do not pay too much attention to which level of storm risk you are in, instead, be prepared for the chance for strong to severe storms as we all could see some at some point during the day or overnight into Tuesday morning.
EAST TEXAS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tangipahoa, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Rates#Severe Weather#Parishes#Louisianians#Louisiana Insurance#Wgno Daily Headlines#Nexstar Media Inc
WSYX ABC6

Stay weather aware as severe weather season approaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — March 20th through the 26th marks Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio. As we approach our active weather season, now is the time to prepare for severe weather. A good place to start is creating an emergency preparedness kit at home that will be in...
OHIO STATE
WHSV

Insurance agent talks about the importance of flood insurance

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Officials in Virginia and West Virginia have been focused on flood awareness recently. As you know, flooding is something we certainly deal with in our area of the Virginias. One of the biggest weather dangers in our region is flooding. This can come from several different...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCAU 9 News

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flash Flooding Safety

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – River flooding is a pretty common occurrence during the springtime in Siouxland (though it’s unlikely to be as much of a problem in 2022 given the moisture deficit locally), but river flooding and flash flooding happen in different ways and can pose different threats. Flash flooding is due to heavy […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
WGNO

PHOTOS: Possible tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Damage from possible tornadoes ripped across central Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30. The severe storms caused damage in many areas knocking down trees, power lines and damaging homes and businesses. Possible twin tornadoes moved through Hinds County Wednesday afternoon. The storm caused damage in downtown Jackson. A tweet from the Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
WGNO

Time-lapse: Possible tornado moves through Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Extensive winds on Wednesday toppled trees, and brought down power lines, leaving many people without power. “It came on about 2pm, went back out again and they’ve been out since 2pm. The whole neighborhood is out of lights.” Neighbors such as George Mitchell lives on Fair Oaks Drive in Jackson. While […]
JACKSON, MS
K945

Louisiana is 1 Step Closer to Building Huge Wind Farm in the Gulf

Alternative energy has taken a major step in the planning of a huge facility to harness the power of Earth's most plentiful resource: Wind. According to a report from the Center Square, a major legal move was made this week that could make way for plans to build a huge wind farm just off of the coast of Louisiana. The House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment cast a unanimous vote to approve House Bill 165 earlier this week.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy