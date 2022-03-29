ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APPA Appoints New Board Member

By Pet Product News Staff
petproductnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Pet Products Association (APPA) has appointed Savina Singh, CEO of JoJo Modern Pets, to its board of directors. “Savina brings extensive leadership experience to her new role as a member of the APPA board of directors after serving as the CEO of JoJo Modern Pets for almost a decade,”...

