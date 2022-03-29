ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summersville, WV

WV ‘Rosie the Riveter’ passes away at 101

By Amanda Barber
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haBTQ_0etIdEK700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J31II_0etIdEK700
Mayor Robert Shafer (left) with Mozelle Brown (right). (Photo courtesy of Mayor Robert Shafer)

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Mozelle Brown, a Summersville woman who was a Rosie the Riveter during World War II, passed away Monday at the age of 101.

As a Rosie the Riveter, Brown was part of the American Feminism movement, and she highlighted the importance of women in the workforce.

Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer honored Brown in a Facebook post .

“Our City, State & Nation has lost an Outstanding Citizen. Mozelle Brown at the age of 101 went home to our Lord today. This incredible woman who was a Rosie the Riveter in WWII charted a path of Love for her Family, Friends, Country and God! Rest In Peace Mozelle.”

Mayor Robert Shafer
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
WVNS
WVNS

5K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

774K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WSET

Beloved Nelson County businessman passes away

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The community is mourning the loss of a much-loved businessman in Nelson County. Saunders Brothers Farm Market posted on Facebook over the weekend that on Friday, Paul Saunders had passed away. "While his passing arouses many emotions, we are content to know that he...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Oak Hill to honor veterans with hometown hero banners

Oak Hill, WV (WVNS) – The city of Oak Hill will honor its veterans in a special way this summer. The city will debut hometown hero banners this Independence Day to honor citizens who served in America’s Armed Forces. Each banner will honor a different Oak Hill resident who served, and the banners will be […]
OAK HILL, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summersville, WV
Government
Summersville, WV
Sports
City
Summersville, WV
WVNS

Mercer County community members honor Vietnam Veterans

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A select group of Mercer County community members were honored on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Princeton. The event was the 6th Annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony. Veteran Liaison Marie Blackwell said when the veterans returned home from Vietnam, they were not treated with respect or thanked for their service. […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV’s COVID map turns fully green

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Friday’s virtual COVID briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice cited a number of positive statistics related to the pandemic, including a low number of active cases, dropping hospital numbers and fully “green” county alert map. With those positives, came a warning: “We’re not through with this,” Justice said, encouraging residents to […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNS

Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in 3 WV counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia women who are over 40 and uninsured can get a free breast screening through Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile mammography service from WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute. In April, Bonnie’s Bus will visit Kanawha, Nicholas and Randolph counties to offer 3D digital screening mammograms and breast […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
News Channel Nebraska

Former Pierce fire chief passes away

PIERCE, Neb. -- Firefighters and community members are honoring former Pierce Fire Chief Monte Zierke, who passed away on Sunday. Zierke served with the Pierce Fire Department in parts of five different decades, starting in 1973. In a post shared to Facebook, the fire department said Zierke was "one of...
PIERCE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminism#Wowk#American#State Nation#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Historic Fayetteville schools to be transformed into apartments, boutique hotel

Fayetteville, WV (WVNS) – Three former school buildings in Fayetteville are getting a lesson in tourism. Governor Jim Justice, Senator Shelley Moore Capito and other West Virginia lawmakers were in Fayetteville Monday, March 28 to announce that Fayetteville will be the new home of Mountain Shore Property’s newest boutique hotel and an apartment complex that […]
WVNS

West Virginian Veteran added to Beckley VAMC Wall of Honor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VAMC held a special celebration in honor of National Medal of Honor Day, Friday, March 25, 2022. The VAMC unveiled a new addition to their Medal of Honor Hallway, Private Gary Martini. “I’m just so thankful that this happened today, so thank you so much,” said Betty Martini, Private […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Keep Mercer Clean wants residents to care about where they live

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– It’s time for spring cleaning, and Mercer County is ready. The County’s litter program called “Keep Mercer Clean” aims to get residents involved in cleaning up littered areas. Places in Mercer County including Bramwell are littered with garbage along the roadways. Joshua Parks, an officer with the Mercer County Litter Control said […]
WVNS

Gov Justice announces statewide therapy dog program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced the first statewide school therapy dog program in West Virginia. The program, called Friends With Paws, will place therapy dogs in schools across the state, providing students a morale boost. The first therapy dog through Friends With Paws will be placed at […]
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Concord University celebrates 50th Vietnam Vets Day with free lunch

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — March 29 marked the 50th anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. On Wednesday, March 30, Concord University celebrated this milestone with a free lunch for veterans. George Williams of the Concord Veterans Advocates office “Veterans Upward Bound” organized a Vet luncheon at the Memorial Building in Princeton. Vets were treated […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Veterans honored at wreath-laying ceremony in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Vietnam veterans were honored in Beckley on Wednesday, March 30. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Beckley VA Medical Center to remember the 730 West Virginians who lost their lives in Vietnam. Veterans from across the area gathered to honor and remember those who they said became family in the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Remarkable Women: Christy Bragg

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Christy Bragg spent 17 years as an X-ray technician, using cross radiation scanners. Then she found herself on the other side having a health scare of her own.   “There’s a high level of radiation exposure in that job and I had a swollen lymph node in my neck and I just felt […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Spring cleaning coming to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As spring fever starts to pop around the area, the City of Beckley prepares to begin this year’s clean-up project. The City of Beckley Public Works Department wants to remind people in the city about their annual spring cleanup project. Starting Monday, April 4, 2022, people can take things too big […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy