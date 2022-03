HS GOLF: Garden City teams sweep District 8-1A titles

The Garden City girls golf team, from left to right, Bri Halfmann, Amber Schwartz, Rylee Wood, Kara Roberts, and Shelby Braden, poses after winning the District 8-1A title at Ratliff Ranch Golf Course on 3/28/2022. (Courtesy photo)

ODESSA – The Garden City golf teams swept the District 8-1A Tournament team titles on Monday at Ratliff Ranch Golf Course.

The Garden City boys won by 37 strokes over Borden County with a 408, while the Garden City girls won by 82 strokes with a 407.

Grady’s Braden Welch won the boys’ medalist title with an 89, five shots ahead of Garden City’s Walton Marshall.

Garden City’s Rylee Wood won the girls’ medalist title by 13 shots with an 89. Lakyn Sandlin of Sands was second with a 102.

District 8-1A Golf Championship

At Ratliff Ranch, Odessa

Monday’s results

Boys

Team standings – 1. Garden City 408; 2. Borden County 1 445; 3. Borden County II 497

Medalist standings – 1. Braden Welch, Grady, 89; 2. Walton Marshall, Garden City, 94; 3. Garrison Proctor, Borden County 1, 98; 4. Brock Braden, Garden City, 99; 5. Koda Bigham, Borden County 1, 100; 6. Brody Hoelscher, Garden City, 104; 7. Evan Fuchs, Garden City, 104; 8. Zak Lewis, Borden County II, 113; T-9. Clay Wilson, Borden County II, 121; Kasen Oaks, Borden County, 121

Team results

Garden City (408) – Brock Braden 99, Walton Marshall 94, Brady Hoelscher 104, Evan Fuchs 111, Mason Halfmann 129

Borden County 1 (445) – Koda Bingham 100, Garrison Proctor 98, Tom Price 126, Kasen Oaks 121

Borden County II (497) – Clay Wilson 121, Luke Carpenter 124, Kallan Kuehler 141, Zak Lewis 113, Logan Briley 138

Other individuals – Brence Goolsby, Sands, 128; Blain Walts, Garden City, 128; Ben Nix, Borden County, 140

Girls

Team standings – 1. Garden City 407; 2. Borden County 489

Medalist standings – 1. Rylee Wood, Garden City, 89; 2. Lakyn Sandlin, Sands, 102; 3. Bri Halfmann, Garden City, 104; 4. Shelby Braden, Garden City, 105; 5. Brrette Kalte Behrens, Borden County, 108; 6. Kara Robert, Garden City, 109; 7. Allison Buchanan, Borden County, 122; 8. Amber Schwartz, Garden City, 125; 9. Kenzie White, Borden County, 128; 10. Haley Carpenter, Borden County, 131; 11. Brooklyn Gray, Borden County, 154