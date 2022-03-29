Lowest-paying jobs in Nashville
Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET .
In Nashville, the annual mean wage is $52,170 or 7.4% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $19,790. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
50. Telephone operators
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $29,370
- #4 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $39,340
- Employment: 4,630
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($26,390)
— Jackson, MS ($28,830)
— Columbus, OH ($28,870)
- Job description: Provide information by accessing alphabetical, geographical, or other directories. Assist customers with special billing requests, such as charges to a third party and credits or refunds for incorrectly dialed numbers or bad connections. May handle emergency calls and assist children or people with physical disabilities to make telephone calls.
49. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $29,310
- #41 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,060
- Employment: 36,820
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Goldsboro, NC ($20,690)
— Lynchburg, VA ($22,130)
— Tulsa, OK ($22,450)
- Job description: Attend to live farm, ranch, open range or aquacultural animals that may include cattle, sheep, swine, goats, horses and other equines, poultry, rabbits, finfish, shellfish, and bees. Attend to animals produced for animal products, such as meat, fur, skins, feathers, eggs, milk, and honey. Duties may include feeding, watering, herding, grazing, milking, castrating, branding, de-beaking, weighing, catching, and loading animals. May maintain records on animals; examine animals to detect diseases and injuries; assist in birth deliveries; and administer medications, vaccinations, or insecticides as appropriate. May clean and maintain animal housing areas. Includes workers who shear wool from sheep and collect eggs in hatcheries.
48. Library assistants, clerical
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $29,300
- #136 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 430
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,740
- Employment: 84,560
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)
— Akron, OH ($20,530)
- Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.
47. Animal trainers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $29,270
- #17 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,950
- Employment: 14,880
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Jacksonville, FL ($22,540)
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($24,690)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($25,380)
- Job description: Train animals for riding, harness, security, performance, or obedience, or for assisting persons with disabilities. Accustom animals to human voice and contact, and condition animals to respond to commands. Train animals according to prescribed standards for show or competition. May train animals to carry pack loads or work as part of pack team.
45 (tie). Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $29,170
- #188 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 8,120
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,410
- Employment: 1,990,510
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Monroe, LA ($21,200)
— Sumter, SC ($21,400)
— Dothan, AL ($21,670)
- Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.
45 (tie). Concierges
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $29,170
- #27 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $35,310
- Employment: 36,800
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($22,350)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($24,580)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($25,250)
- Job description: Assist patrons at hotel, apartment, or office building with personal services. May take messages; arrange or give advice on transportation, business services, or entertainment; or monitor guest requests for housekeeping and maintenance.
44. Nursing assistants
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $29,090
- #143 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 7,840
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,050
- Employment: 1,371,050
- Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Monroe, LA ($21,840)
— Brunswick, GA ($22,370)
— Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540)
- Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.
43. Stockers and order fillers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $28,350
- #130 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 23,940
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,010
- Employment: 2,210,960
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)
— Monroe, LA ($24,240)
— Florence, SC ($24,420)
- Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.
42. Dietetic technicians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $28,150
- #27 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,920
- Employment: 26,430
- Entry-level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Jackson, TN ($19,350)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($21,080)
— Wichita Falls, TX ($21,330)
- Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.
41. Orderlies
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $28,090
- #32 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,780
- Employment: 43,570
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($22,440)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,810)
— Jackson, MS ($22,850)
- Job description: Transport patients to areas such as operating rooms or x-ray rooms using wheelchairs, stretchers, or moveable beds. May maintain stocks of supplies or clean and transport equipment. Psychiatric orderlies are included in Psychiatric Aides.
40. Insulation workers, floor, ceiling, and wall
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $28,080
- #2 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $46,860
- Employment: 32,780
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Clarksville, TN-KY ($19,780)
— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($28,080)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($32,300)
- Job description: Line and cover structures with insulating materials. May work with batt, roll, or blown insulation materials.
39. Residential advisors
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $28,030
- #56 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,950
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,430
- Employment: 102,450
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Gadsden, AL ($20,950)
— Jonesboro, AR ($20,980)
— Amarillo, TX ($21,360)
- Job description: Coordinate activities in resident facilities in secondary school and college dormitories, group homes, or similar establishments. Order supplies and determine need for maintenance, repairs, and furnishings. May maintain household records and assign rooms. May assist residents with problem solving or refer them to counseling resources.
38. Psychiatric aides
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $28,000
- #18 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 690
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,300
- Employment: 51,550
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Jackson, TN ($21,440)
— Charleston, WV ($22,320)
— Jackson, MS ($22,620)
- Job description: Assist mentally impaired or emotionally disturbed patients, working under direction of nursing and medical staff. May assist with daily living activities, lead patients in educational and recreational activities, or accompany patients to and from examinations and treatments. May restrain violent patients. Includes psychiatric orderlies.
37. Order clerks
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $27,990
- #10 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 740
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,660
- Employment: 119,640
- Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— El Paso, TX ($23,580)
— Wichita Falls, TX ($23,900)
— Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA ($25,930)
- Job description: Receive and process incoming orders for materials, merchandise, classified ads, or services such as repairs, installations, or rental of facilities. Generally receives orders via mail, phone, fax, or other electronic means. Duties include informing customers of receipt, prices, shipping dates, and delays; preparing contracts; and handling complaints.
36. Physical therapist aides
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $27,450
- #60 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 520
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,110
- Employment: 45,790
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)
— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)
- Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.
35. Cooks, restaurant
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $27,430
- #196 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,380
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,530
- Employment: 1,109,650
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)
— Laredo, TX ($21,000)
— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)
- Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.
34. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $27,220
- #182 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,730
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,630
- Employment: 1,272,840
- Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)
— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)
— Hammond, LA ($18,740)
- Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.
33. Refuse and recyclable material collectors
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $27,180
- #8 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 450
National
- Annual mean salary: $42,620
- Employment: 120,850
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Morristown, TN ($24,150)
— Rocky Mount, NC ($24,650)
— Gainesville, GA ($25,500)
- Job description: Collect and dump refuse or recyclable materials from containers into truck. May drive truck.
32. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $26,870
- #114 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 660
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,150
- Employment: 112,750
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)
— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)
— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)
- Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.
31. Packers and packagers, hand
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $26,450
- #142 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,980
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,270
- Employment: 599,270
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)
— Casper, WY ($19,850)
— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)
- Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.
30. Parking attendants
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $26,390
- #98 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,200
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,910
- Employment: 123,790
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)
— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)
- Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.
29. Driver/sales workers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $26,380
- #68 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,110
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,870
- Employment: 420,890
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)
— Sumter, SC ($19,740)
— Dalton, GA ($21,020)
- Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.
28. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $26,060
- #46 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 860
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,980
- Employment: 98,810
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)
— Tyler, TX ($20,460)
— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)
- Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.
27. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $26,040
- #69 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,050
- Employment: 31,980
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)
- Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.
26. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $25,370
- #211 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,960
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,010
- Employment: 795,590
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Monroe, LA ($18,460)
— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)
— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)
- Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.
25. Childcare workers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $25,270
- #223 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,240
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,790
- Employment: 494,360
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Rome, GA ($17,330)
— Dothan, AL ($18,370)
— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)
- Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.
24. Food servers, nonrestaurant
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $25,200
- #180 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,140
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,460
- Employment: 254,650
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Decatur, AL ($18,460)
— Enid, OK ($18,780)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)
- Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.
23. Recreation workers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $25,100
- #58 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,650
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,960
- Employment: 325,640
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)
— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)
— Monroe, LA ($21,000)
- Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.
22. Animal caretakers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $24,750
- #119 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,440
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,380
- Employment: 193,660
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Morristown, TN ($18,810)
— Greenville, NC ($20,320)
— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)
- Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.
21. Shoe and leather workers and repairers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $24,740
- #2 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,480
- Employment: 7,380
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Lancaster, PA ($24,080)
— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($24,740)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($27,040)
- Job description: Construct, decorate, or repair leather and leather-like products, such as luggage, shoes, and saddles. May use hand tools.
20. Manicurists and pedicurists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $24,580
- #29 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,010
- Employment: 73,010
- Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)
— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)
— Akron, OH ($19,540)
- Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.
19. Pharmacy aides
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $24,530
- #26 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 550
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,250
- Employment: 38,900
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300)
— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220)
— Grand Island, NE ($21,360)
- Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.
18. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $24,430
- #183 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,850
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,900
- Employment: 222,550
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Decatur, AL ($18,020)
— Dalton, GA ($18,450)
— Monroe, LA ($18,500)
- Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.
17. Cooks, short order
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $24,110
- #75 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,200
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,030
- Employment: 123,350
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Laredo, TX ($18,660)
— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)
— Mobile, AL ($18,820)
- Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.
16. Coin, vending, and amusement machine servicers and repairers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $24,090
- #1 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $39,710
- Employment: 25,080
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($24,090)
— Evansville, IN-KY ($26,520)
— Tallahassee, FL ($27,950)
- Job description: Install, service, adjust, or repair coin, vending, or amusement machines including video games, juke boxes, pinball machines, or slot machines.
15. Cashiers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $24,000
- #187 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 18,840
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,710
- Employment: 3,333,100
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)
— Monroe, LA ($19,780)
— Albany, GA ($20,320)
- Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.
14. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $23,140
- #82 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,550
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,600
- Employment: 179,890
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)
— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)
— Rome, GA ($19,050)
- Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.
13. Food preparation workers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $23,120
- #91 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 12,710
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,820
- Employment: 793,590
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Hammond, LA ($18,290)
— Morristown, TN ($18,550)
— Monroe, LA ($19,010)
- Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.
12. Amusement and recreation attendants
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $23,080
- #164 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,190
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,610
- Employment: 248,190
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)
— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)
- Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.
11. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $23,020
- #85 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 700
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,050
- Employment: 113,150
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)
— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)
— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)
- Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.
10. Cooks, fast food
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $22,870
- #168 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,900
National
- Annual mean salary: $24,300
- Employment: 544,420
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Altoona, PA ($17,660)
— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)
— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)
- Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast-food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.
9. Dishwashers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $22,790
- #183 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,280
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,600
- Employment: 395,660
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)
— Muncie, IN ($18,550)
- Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.
8. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $22,730
- #169 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,990
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,300
- Employment: 374,940
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Monroe, LA ($18,090)
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)
— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)
- Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.
7. Fast food and counter workers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $22,390
- #188 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 16,640
National
- Annual mean salary: $24,540
- Employment: 3,450,120
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($18,690)
— Mobile, AL ($18,750)
— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)
- Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.
6. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $22,090
- #48 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 530
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,390
- Employment: 95,600
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)
— Appleton, WI ($18,760)
— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)
- Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.
5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $21,970
- #166 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,100
National
- Annual mean salary: $24,800
- Employment: 316,700
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Decatur, AL ($17,940)
— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)
— New Bern, NC ($18,190)
- Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.
4. Substitute teachers, short-term
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $21,060
- #15 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 800
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,090
- Employment: 512,030
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)
— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)
— Huntsville, AL ($17,470)
- Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.
3. Waiters and waitresses
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $20,580
- #65 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 15,480
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,470
- Employment: 1,944,240
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)
— Decatur, AL ($17,980)
— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)
- Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.
2. Baggage porters and bellhops
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $20,290
- #6 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,060
- Employment: 28,440
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)
— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)
- Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.
1. Bartenders
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Annual mean salary: $19,790
- #21 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,540
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,910
- Employment: 486,720
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)
— Decatur, AL ($17,950)
— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)
- Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.
