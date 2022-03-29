PHOTOS: Take an inside look at the new KCI terminal, one year from completion

Three years from its groundbreaking — and less than a year from its projected opening — the “front door of Kansas City” opened for the first time to the media on Thursday for an up-close look at the airport’s new $1.5 billion terminal.

Justin Meyer , deputy director of the Kansas City Aviation Department, acted as a tour guide alongside other players from the city, restaurant concessions operator Vantage Airport Group and design-build team Clark | Weitz | Clarkson. The terminal’s planned opening is March 3, 2023 .

Once passengers and visitors pass through the white beams of the terminal entrance, they’re welcomed by the general ticketing area in Concourse A. Baggage claim is also in the area right before security.

After going through security, guests are greeted by Kansas City International Airport’s (Code: MCI) information desk area, which acts as a gateway to the rest of the facility.

“Once you’re through security, the entire airport is open for you,” Meyer said. “Your airport experience is no longer limited to the gate you’re assigned to.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.