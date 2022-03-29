ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

PHOTOS: Take an inside look at the new KCI terminal, one year from completion

By Nicole Dolan – Kansas City Business Journal
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

Three years from its groundbreaking — and less than a year from its projected opening — the “front door of Kansas City” opened for the first time to the media on Thursday for an up-close look at the airport’s new $1.5 billion terminal.

Justin Meyer , deputy director of the Kansas City Aviation Department, acted as a tour guide alongside other players from the city, restaurant concessions operator Vantage Airport Group and design-build team Clark | Weitz | Clarkson. The terminal’s planned opening is March 3, 2023 .

Once passengers and visitors pass through the white beams of the terminal entrance, they’re welcomed by the general ticketing area in Concourse A. Baggage claim is also in the area right before security.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYHhb_0etIbtHo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkB4F_0etIbtHo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1PKz_0etIbtHo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kint2_0etIbtHo00

After going through security, guests are greeted by Kansas City International Airport’s (Code: MCI) information desk area, which acts as a gateway to the rest of the facility.

“Once you’re through security, the entire airport is open for you,” Meyer said. “Your airport experience is no longer limited to the gate you’re assigned to.”

Read more and see more photos in the Kansas City Business Journal Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

New KCI Airport Terminal Will Be “Big Win” Southwest Airlines Says

Have any of you ever flown out of the Kansas City airport? I have, and I have also flown out of the St Louis airport. For my experience, the Kansas City one is MUCH better and easier. I took a trip to Las Vegas while I was living in Columbia. The 2+ hour drive to KCI was easier, simpler and it was easier to navigate through. Plenty of parking options that didn't break my bank, and getting to whatever terminal I needed was easy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Meyer
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Terminal#Kci#Vantage Airport Group#Mci#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
CJ Coombs

A Kansas City restaurant that built memories: Stephenson's Apple Restaurant

Stephenson's Apple FarmPhoto on postcard by R.G. Askren postmarked 1972 via cardcow.com. One of the popular restaurants I used to frequent from the time I moved to Kansas City as a teenager into my adulthood was Stephenson's Apple Farm Restaurant. This restaurant was located at the corner of U.S. Highway 40 and Lee's Summit Road in Independence, Missouri. Who could forget the apple fritters and then want to imitate them by trying to make them at home? In 1971, the restaurant published a bound book of recipes which is still listed on Amazon although it is not currently available. However, you can find the restaurant's favorite recipes online like the baked chicken in butter and cream.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
Tri-City Herald

Artistic mansion isn’t what you’d expect. Take a look at the $4 million Texas home

There’s a hidden jewel like no other tucked away in the suburbs of San Antonio, and it’s on the Texas real estate market for $3.95 million. The 8,320-square-foot work of art that’s referred to as “an unprecedented creation” in its listing on Phyllis Browning Company, was built in 2014 and has “imported details from Asia, India and Europe” throughout the elegant property.
REAL ESTATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy