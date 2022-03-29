ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Kevin Owens And Steve Austin To Main Event WrestleMania 38 Saturday

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KO Show with Kevin Owens and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is reportedly scheduled to close Night One of WrestleMania 38. There have been rumors on WWE closing WrestleMania Saturday with Austin and Owens, but that was up in the air...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Cuts Becky Lynch’s Hair on WWE Raw

Bianca Belair got payback on Becky Lynch during tonight’s Raw by taking a little off the top. Belair returned to Raw on tonight’s show after being off last week selling an injury at Lynch’s hands. During the segment, Lynch came down to the ring and attacked Belair with a chair, then pulled out a pair of scissors to try and cut her WrestleMania opponent’s braid off.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To The Ring Again Soon

Welcome back? Wrestling is a unique sport when it comes to retirement. A wrestler can get out of the ring but then jump back in for a one off return, which isn’t something you get to see in more mainstream sports. It can be a lot of fun to see someone return to the ring after so long away, and that is going to be the case again later this year with a certain WWE Hall of Famer.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

The Undertaker Reveals WrestleMania Match He Was Disappointed With

The Undertaker had a consistent presence on WWE programming for decades, but he wrestled his final match when he defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Undertaker’s WrestleMania matches are without question a huge part of his legacy, and they will no doubt be a topic of discussion at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling World

So many problems for Becky Lynch

This week we reported that the Hall of Famer Trish Stratus had a clash, obviously as a joke, nothing serious, with Raw champion Becky Lynch, in view of the tour that the company is carrying out in Canada between yesterday and today. The two then continued, beyond what we wrote,...
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins got a strange message

One of the biggest absentees on the Wrestlemania 38 card, at least to date, is the company's former WWE and Universal Champion, Seth Rollins, with Monday Night Raw Visionary trying hard to steal the spot. to some colleagues in his showcase of the Immortals program, first with Kevin Owens, scheduled in a segment with the Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and then with AJ Styles, who will face Edge at the Showcase of the Immortals instead.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Steve Austin
Fightful

Wrestlers React To Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a GI Jane joke. Wrestling feuds have started under more normal circumstances. Following the incident at the Oscars, wrestlers took to social media to post their reactions. Fans can learn more about the slap by clicking here.
WWE
Augusta Free Press

Roman Reigns retains Universal title as Road to Wrestlemania makes stop at JPJ

Drew McIntyre, predictably, didn’t win the Universal title from Roman Reigns at the WWE house show at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville Sunday night. The surprise was how the match played out. Reigns, the reigning, defending Universal champ, slated to face former champ Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania...
WWE
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Confirms His Future With the WWE

Paul Heyman has been back with the WWE ever since he returned to be Brock Lesnar's advocate back in 2012. Since then he's worked with a number of wrestlers both onscreen and behind the scenes and even oversaw Raw's creative direction as its executive director from 2019-2020. He's currently working as the special counsel for "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and, during an interview with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, he confirmed he quietly signed a long-term contract last year.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#The Main Event#Combat#Smackdown Women#Champion Charlotte Flair#Wrestling Observer Radio#At T Stadium
411mania.com

JCP, WCW Alumnus Rocky King Passes Away

Rocky King, a veteran of Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW, has passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Sunday night that King, real name William Boulware Jr., passed away last night. King was hired by Jim Crockett Jr. in 1985 after he began hanging out with other wrestlers seeking...
WWE
FanSided

WWE rumors: Will Cody Rhodes be at Raw in Pittsburgh before WrestleMania?

All rumors indicate that Cody Rhodes will be at WrestleMania 38 and has already signed with WWE, but will he be on the pre-PPV Raw in Pittsburgh?. WWE WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While there are plenty of huge matches scheduled for the show, WWE and wrestling fans as a whole are wondering what is the latest with Cody Rhodes.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Trish Stratus Slaps Becky Lynch At WWE Live Event In Toronto

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made an appearance at Sunday night’s live event in Toronto, Canada. After Becky Lynch defended her RAW women’s title, Trish got into the ring and there was a confrontation which led to Trish slapping Becky. Rhea Ripley then hit Becky with the Riptide.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

The Great Khali pays tribute to The Undertaker

The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in a few days. His extraordinary career spanning 30 years has given fans tons of unforgettable moments. In addition to breaking all records in this business, the Gravedigger has contributed more than any other to increasing the popularity of wrestling around the world.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Warns Fans About Invading His Privacy, Celebrates Anniversary With Ring Announcer

WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet took to Twitter today to warn fans about invading his privacy. Ricochet noted that he will deny fans who are waiting at hotels or airports early in the morning to ask for multiple autographs as he sees this as an invasion of privacy. He did encourage fans to speak when they see him out & about, but asked them not to “wait and hoard” in check-in areas at the airport and related places.
WWE
Fightful

Steiner Brothers To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame 2022 Class

WWE (via The Ringer) announced that Rick & Scott Steiner will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. The Steiner Brothers are former two-time WWF Tag Team Champions, six-time WCW World Tag Team Champions, and NWA Tag Team Champions. Scott is a former WCW World Heavyweight Champion.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy