ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Michigan football jack-of-all-trades is on the move

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXyDW_0etIalMb00

For the third time in his NFL career, Jabrill Peppers is on the move.

The former Wolverines standout, who came to Ann Arbor as a five-star recruit, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft before making his way back home to New Jersey to play for the New York Giants.

Now, according to reports, he’s moving further East.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Peppers has signed a one-year deal that will see him trying his hand playing under Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Peppers joins the Pats while fellow former Wolverines star Chase Winovich departs, as he was traded this offseason to the Cleveland Browns.

In Foxborough, Peppers will join up with other former Wolverines in Michael Onwenu, Josh Uche, and Cam McGrone.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Chiefs HC Andy Reid drops truth bomb on Tyreek Hill trade

The Kansas City Chiefs will soon find out what life would be like on offense without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who’s arguably the best in the NFL in his position. Whether he’s the best wideout or not in football, Hill leaves a gaping hole on the Chiefs’ offense and it will be mostly up to head coach Andy Reid how Kansas City will address that in the 2022 NFL season.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Announces Coaching Decision: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots will have a different kind of coaching staff for the 2022 NFL regular season. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced on Monday morning that his team will not have an official offensive or defensive coordinator for the upcoming season.. Unsurprisingly, Belichick admitted that he isn’t a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Seahawks Player ‘Gone’ If DK Metcalf Is Traded

The Seattle Seahawks could be on the verge of taking their roster down to the studs after the Russell Wilson trade. With trade rumors circulating around Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf, one Seahawks player says he’s out of DK is. “Stop it..” Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs said in response...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals The Latest With Colin Kaepernick

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the teams in contact with Colin Kaepernick at times, but not lately. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the topic at the NFL meetings and said that there’s been no new contact with the free-agent quarterback. Kaepernick has been working out...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Football#American Football#Wolverines#The Cleveland Browns#The New York Giants#Espn#Peppers#The New England Patriots#Acl
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Falcons Have Signed A Former Bengals Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have a couple of openings for wide receivers now that Calvin Ridley is suspended for the year. One of those openings has just been filled though. On Monday, the Falcons announced that they have signed wide receiver Auden Tate to a one-year contract. Tate has spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to John Harbaugh news

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, going 8-9 after losing their final six games. It was not due to a lack of excellent coaching under long-time head coach John Harbaugh. The team had some extremely significant injuries throughout the season, including missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the final four weeks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names The Best Player He Ever Faced

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning faced a lot of great defensive players over the course of his professional career. According to the Hall of Fame quarterback, linebacker Ray Lewis is the best player he ever went up against. “When he retired, it was like the greatest day of my life,”...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

7-Round NFL Mock Draft will upset many Detroit Lions fans

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming fast, which means everybody will be releasing mock drafts to give their opinion on what the Detroit Lions should do. The latest mock draft we have come across is from Ryan Matthews of POD and he has the Lions making what would be a controversial pick but selecting QB Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy