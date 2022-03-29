ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Nurse pleads guilty in fatal fall of McMaster’s father

By CLAUDIA LAUER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
FILE - This undated file photo from the Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General shows Christann Gainey, a nurse, who was charged Thursday, May 10, 2018, in the death of the father of H.R. McMaster Jr., former national security adviser to President Donald Trump. Gainey, 34, pleaded guilty in a Monday, March 28, 2022, court appearance that saw an involuntary manslaughter charge dropped in the death of 84-year-old Herbert R. McMaster Sr. She was sentenced to six months of house arrest and four years of probation and will be prevented from seeking to reinstate her nursing license or working in a care facility during that time.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former nurse at a Philadelphia senior care facility has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor neglect of a care-dependent person and tampering with records in the 2018 death of the father of former Trump national security advisor H.R. McMaster Jr.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that 34-year-old Christann Gainey had pleaded guilty in a Monday court appearance to the charges related to the death of Herbert R. McMaster Sr. Gainey had initially been charged with additional counts of felony neglect and involuntary manslaughter, which were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

A message left with an attorney representing Gainey was not immediately returned Tuesday.

The Attorney General’s office said she was sentenced to six months under house arrest, with another four years of probation, according to court records. Gainey will also be barred from seeking reinstatement of her license or working in a care facility during that time.

Prosecutors contend the 84-year-old McMaster fell and struck his head in April 2018, just days after arriving at the Cathedral Village senior living facility in Philadelphia. He died hours later as the result of bleeding in his brain.

Prosecutors said Gainey, who was assigned to the facility through a staffing agency and was the Licensed Practical Nurse on duty that night, was required by facility medical policy to perform neurological and vital sign checks on McMaster periodically after the fall.

Gainey pleaded guilty to falsifying records to show she had done those checks. During preliminary hearings prosecutors played several hours of surveillance footage from the that night, showing Gainey was not near McMaster at the times she recorded the alleged neurological checks, including one that would have happened after he had died.

“The defendant has now been held accountable for her actions that led to the tragic death of Mr. McMaster,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro wrote in an emailed release. “We have several active and ongoing investigations into long term care facilities and nursing homes across Pennsylvania, and will hold anyone who knowingly neglects a care-dependent person in Pennsylvania accountable.”

Pennsylvania Health Department officials released a report in 2018 that also placed blame for the incident on administrators at the facility who investigators said had failed in their essential duties and responsibilities. The 141-page report said the fatal fall was McMaster Sr.’s fifth during a four-day stay at the Cathedral Village retirement community, where he was admitted for rehabilitation following a stroke.

The report said staff failed to develop a fall prevention plan even though his medical records indicated it was required; failed to complete required neurological checks after his falls; and did not attempt to perform CPR to resuscitate McMaster when he was found unresponsive, according to facility records.

It said the director of nursing and facility administrators failed to provide adequate supervision or implement interventions to prevent accidents and falls. The investigators did not name the older McMaster as the patient described in the fatality report, but the details of the incident including the date and manner of his death, his medical information and the check-in date at the facility match information provided by authorities and by an attorney for the McMaster family.

Helena Bonita
1d ago

Who was the supervisors watching over Ms. Gainey? Why do she take the fall for something overlooked by Supervisors with qualifying credentials? This sounds suspect🧐🧐🧐

Shaykh Muslim
1d ago

That sentence is a complete joke! Just 6 months after willingly disregarded this patients needs, let them die and lied to cover up the neglect. 6 months SMDH

SayMore
17h ago

That patient should have been on a one-on-one treatment plan. Same as if he was suicidal. There should have been assigned a "Patient-Care Tech" or "CNA" by his side (within arms reach) on all shift. And at night, pull his bed out of his room into the day area or had a tech in his room doing the night shift. And.

