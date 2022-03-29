ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Hy-Vee expands into Tennessee

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee’s store in Tennessee, opening in 2023, will be one of its first locations to open in the southeast. Hy-Vee is expanding its retail footprint. Recently, the retailer shared plans to open its first store in the state of Tennessee. For this location, Hy-Vee has secured 17 acres...

drugstorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Kentucky State
Spring Hill, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Spring Hill, TN
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
City
Nashville, TN
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC

Driver in pick-up truck flipped by Texas tornado

Watch the terrifying moment a driver gets hit by a tornado in Texas. The twister tosses his pick-up truck into the air and flips it over. The storm chaser who filmed the scene says that moments later the car landed back on its wheels and the driver sped away, seemingly unscathed.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
B102.7

Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Grocery Store Will Soon Be Pharmacy And Bakery

There has been some speculation as to what was going to become of the closed 10th and Kiwanis Hy-Vee store here in Sioux Falls. The picture is getting a bit clearer. According to the Argus Leader Hy-Vee is going to use the 10th and Kiwanis Ave. location as more of a warehouse and serve as a regional bakery for Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh stores in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Channel 3000

Strong tornadoes could affect major Southern cities

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) chooses its words carefully. And when they say, “A regional severe weather outbreak — including potential for significant/damaging tornadoes — remains evident,” they believe a dangerous and robust storm system is taking shape. “SPC Outlooks use phrases such as have been...
FORT WORTH, TX
ABC13 Houston

Tornado outbreak in Texas, Oklahoma kills 1, injures at least 10

At least three southern states were under a tornado watch Tuesday following an outbreak of twisters Monday night in Texas and Oklahoma that cut a path of destruction, killed one person and injured at least 10 others. Twenty tornadoes were reported Monday night, 19 of those in central and northern...
ROUND ROCK, TX
AccuWeather

LIVE: Tornadoes, damaging storms rattle southern US

Damage has been reported as a major severe weather outbreak unfolds over the southern U.S. for the second week in a row. Another tornado watch has been issued as the risk for damaging storms and life-threatening tornadoes shifts east. The new watch area includes Mobile, Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama; and Nashville, Tennessee. The tornado watch extends past sunset, a time when tornadoes can be particularly dangerous as they can be almost impossible to see after nightfall.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

7 hurt in Arkansas tornado; storms move into Deep South

Severe storms that included at least two tornadoes injured several people, damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas overnight as twisters and hurricane-force winds were forecast in much of the Deep South on Wednesday.No deaths were reported from the storms late Tuesday and early Wednesday, officials said.A tornado that struck Springdale and the adjoining town of Johnson, about 145 miles (235 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, about 4 a.m. injured seven people, two critically, said Washington County, Arkansas, Emergency Management Director John Luther. He had no additional information about them.The National Weather Service said...
ENVIRONMENT
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Shocks Fans With Pregnancy News

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are reeling after the shocking reveal that cast member Memphis was pregnant. This show's season has followed Memphis as she journeyed to Tunisia to meet her online suitor Hamza, and the two wed after two weeks. On Sunday's episode, Memphis...
TV & VIDEOS
natureworldnews.com

Intense Storm to Ravage the US Southeast, Potential Tornadoes Incoming

According to AccuWeather analysts, a big multiday severe weather outbreak that caused tornadoes in Texas and points east will continue through Wednesday night across the Southeast. From northern Florida to eastern Virginia and maybe southeastern Maryland, the day will bring further severe weather, including the possibility of a few tornadoes....
FLORIDA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Street Outlaws are coming to Bowling Green Kentucky

Street Outlaws is back and better than ever with a brand new show, Street Outlaws: After Hours, and you can see the stars for yourself. The Discovery show is known for its high energy view of the illegal street racing scene – so if you’re a lover of speed, this show is right up your street. The new show premiered on the 15th of March 2022, and it involves the top 25 racers going head to head to take the No. 1 title.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy