Hy-Vee expands into Tennessee

There has been some speculation as to what was going to become of the closed 10th and Kiwanis Hy-Vee store here in Sioux Falls. The picture is getting a bit clearer. According to the Argus Leader Hy-Vee is going to use the 10th and Kiwanis Ave. location as more of a warehouse and serve as a regional bakery for Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh stores in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 16 DAYS AGO