Unpacking is coming to PlayStation this spring

By Joshua Rivera
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloved indie game Unpacking, one of Polygon’s 2021 games of the year, is finally coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this spring, according to publisher Humble Games. Announced via Twitter, Humble did not give an exact timing beyond the spring window. The publisher did, however,...

epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

PlayStation console-exclusive Godfall finally coming to Xbox

PlayStation is losing console exclusivity on one of the PS5’s most notable launch games, Godfall. Developer Counterplay Games and Gearbox confirmed today that the live-service action game will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Steam on April 7. The Xbox and Steam releases coincide with the launch...
VIDEO GAMES
#Playstation 5#Playstation 4#Video Game#Polygon#Humble Games
Digital Trends

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe hits consoles next month

A whopping nine years after it was originally released, a definitive version of The Stanley Parable is on the way. In a post on Twitter, publisher Crows Crows Crows announced that The Stanely Parable: Ultra Deluxe will launch on April 27 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Paras be Shiny?

For March 29, 2022, Paras will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And yes, Paras can be shiny in Pokémon Go. Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go that means catching every variant, including rare Shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a Shiny Pokémon.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Ray tracing may finally be coming to Minecraft for Xbox

Two years ago, ahead of the release of Xbox’s next-gen consoles, Microsoft outlined a feature of the Xbox Series X that would support ray tracing, using Minecraft as a technical demo. Now, as reported by The Verge, a new preview build for one of the world’s biggest games includes limited support for this functionality. The preview itself is limited to Xbox Insiders, a program that allows passionate users to test system updates, new features, and even games still in development.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Elden Ring has already been beaten in under 20 minutes

While the rest of us are 60 or 70 hours into Elden Ring (I personally hate and can’t get past the Godskin Duo), speedrunners have slowly whittled down the game’s playtime. However, one runner has claimed the new world record for beating Elden Ring the fastest, completing FromSoftware’s latest game in under 20 minutes.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Snag Persona 5 before it leaves the PS Plus Collection this spring

Persona 5 is leaving the PS Plus Collection this May. In an announcement posted to the official PlayStation Blog, Sony lined out the latest additions to its monthly rotation of free PlayStation Plus games for April. Unfortunately, spring marks the end of the JRPG's tenure as part of the PS Plus Collection, as it's marked to be removed on May 11.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Nintendo won't let you read this Super Mario 64 guidebook from 1996

Facepalm: A few weeks ago, a Nintendo fan at Comfort Food Video Games uploaded a high-quality scan of the Super Mario 64 Complete Clear Guide, an officially-licensed guidebook released in Japan in 1996. It was super cool since copies of the book can cost hundreds on eBay. Besides containing tips...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

12 simulation games worth picking up at Steam’s short-term Simfest sale

Steam is hosting a sale on simulation games, dubbed “Simfest: Hobby Edition.” The new sale started on March 28 and runs until Monday, April 4 at 1 p.m. EDT. Simfest features four main game categories: driving, management, building, and multiplayer. Each category has a ton of different games with unique themes, from truck simulators to gas-station simulators to model builders. Some of the discounts are rather modest, sitting as low as 10%. However, there are some well-known simulator games — like Euro Truck Simulator 2 — on sale for 75% off.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

PlayStation 5 users can't play online after recent update

The PlayStation 5 is a machine that spits out fun and wonder, but it's kind of hard to take advantage of all that whimsy when you can't connect to the internet. Unfortunately, that's exactly the problem some users are reporting, and apparently, a console update may be the culprit. The...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Teases Addition of Critically-Acclaimed Horror Game

A new leak associated with Xbox Game Pass has potentially revealed that a critically-acclaimed horror game that launched in 2021 will soon be coming to the subscription platform. Within the past year, Xbox has substantially been bolstering its lineup of titles that come to Game Pass on a monthly basis. And while many of the service's most popular games are ones that are published directly by Xbox, it seems like one of the biggest third-party releases of the past year could soon land on the service.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

New One Piece game tells an original story for series’ 25th anniversary

Long-running manga series One Piece is getting a new video game for its 25th anniversary, Bandai Namco revealed in a livestream on Monday. One Piece Odyssey will tell a new, original story from series creator Eiichiro Oda, who is contributing new character and monster designs. One Piece Odyssey is coming...
VIDEO GAMES

