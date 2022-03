For the last three years, HRH Maha Alsaud — a prominent member of the Saudi royal family — has been trying to unload her designer-renovated, part-time Los Angeles home with no takers. Situated in the guard-gated Mulholland Estates enclave high in the mountains above Beverly Hills, the 1990s contemporary estate was once offered for as much as $9.5 million and is currently occupied by a tenant paying $31,000 per month, but has now returned to the open market with an asking price that’s just a hair under $8 million.

