Charleston, WV

National Weather Service issues Red Flag warning for areas of West Virginia for Wednesday

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for Wednesday afternoon for parts of the North Central, Ohio Valley and Kanawha Valley regions of West Virginia. The alert takes effect Wednesday at noon and...

www.wvnews.com

