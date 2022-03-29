WVU Football Charles Woods Andrew Wilson-Lamp.JPG

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kim Stephens went to high school at Parkersburg South and played collegiate basketball at Glenville State. Stephens then came back close to home to get her Masters degree from Ohio Valley University. Stephens eventually made her way back to Glenville State and now she is a national champion coach and she is grateful for the Parkersburg South community.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO