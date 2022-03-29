WVU Football Charles Woods Andrew Wilson-Lamp.JPG

RUPERT, W.Va. — A former state high school basketball star, who played at WVU, and served several years in law enforcement in Greenbrier County has died. Billy Joe Ratliff died at his home in Rupert Sunday night after battling cancer. He was 56. Ratliff, a 1984 graduate of Greenbrier...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson combined to talk football for 90 minutes during news conferences after Ohio State’s sixth practice of the spring Tuesday. It was glorious. Nathan Baird, Stephen Means and I felt like we gained so much insight,...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kim Stephens went to high school at Parkersburg South and played collegiate basketball at Glenville State. Stephens then came back close to home to get her Masters degree from Ohio Valley University. Stephens eventually made her way back to Glenville State and now she is a national champion coach and she is grateful for the Parkersburg South community.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University sophomore Jackson Davenport and fifth-year senior Mark Goetz each shot 5-under-par in Monday’s second round of The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Awendaw, South Carolina. After both golfers shot Even par on Sunday, Davenport and Goetz are tied for 13th place...
WEST UNION — The 2022 track & field season officially began for Preston High School this past Friday as the Knights competed in the Doddridge Season Opener held at Doddridge County High School. The Preston boys’ squad placed fourth as a team while the girls took home fifth.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Big 10 schools claimed four of the eight spots on the West Virginia Sports Writers Association’s Class AAA all-state first team. Fairmont Senior’s duo of Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier lead the way. Washenitz won her second straight Mary Ostrowski Award this...
North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While others focus on the many hits West Virginia’s secondary has taken through graduation and in the transfer portal over the past two years, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley looks at it as addition through subtraction rather than taking a view through “why-is-this-happening-to-us” tears.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sophomore Maddox Bowers threw 6 2/3 innings of three-hit baseball against the Robert C. Byrd Eagles on Wednesday, propelling the Mohigans to a 9-3 victory on the road at Staton Field in Clarksburg. Bowers recorded all but one out in the contest, surrendering a...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia State Police posted a reminder on Facebook Friday they are accepting applications for their 71st Cadet Class while listing upcoming testing dates. Per the WVSP, open testing will begin in late April 2022, with a targeted enlistment in August 2022. Certified...
KEYSER, W.Va. — The Southern Rams’ boys’ track & field squad began its season on a positive note on Tuesday evening as it traveled to Keyser High School and placed second out of 10 teams. Southern finished with a team score of 95 which put it only...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars ran their record to 2-0 with a routine 10-1 road victory over the East Fairmont Bees on Wednesday. Four Lincoln pitchers combined to hold East Fairmont to an unearned run on three hits, with Corbin Ayers working four innings of one-hit shutout ball with three strikeouts in relief for the win.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – The Bridgeport Indians used a five-run bottom of the fourth inning to build a 9-3 lead and hung out to defeat the Grafton Bearcats, 9-7, on Wednesday evening. Kileigh Pugh led the way for the Tribe offensively with three hits, including a double, and...
CUMBERLAND — The Southern Rams and the Northern Huskies opened their high school tennis seasons last week against the Fort Hill Sentinels and the Allegany Campers, respectively. Southern ended up splitting with the Sentinels while Northern suffered a sweep at the hands of the Campers. Southern at Fort Hill...
KEYSER, W.Va. — The Northern Middle School baseball team powered its way to a 15-4 victory over Keyser on Tuesday night at John Kruk Field. The Huskies recorded nine hits and were led by Hunter Livengood who belted a double to go with a pair of singles. Caleb Hinebaugh and Timmy Brands followed with a double and a single apiece, while both Jake Chambers and Blake Spiker laced singles.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Carl H. Wagner, Jr., formerly of Fairmont, died Tuesday morning March 29, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born on January 7, 1943, in Newburg, Preston County, WV, the eldest son of his now deceased parents, Carl H. and Betty June McDaniel Wagner.
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks scored six runs in the first inning and that was plenty for Josh Thomaschek. Thomaschek fanned 12 Notre Dame batters, giving up two runs, one earned, on four hits in a complete game as South Harrison beat the Irish, 8-2, at Frank Loria Field.
