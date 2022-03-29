ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU Football Charles Woods Andrew Wilson-Lamp.JPG

By Photo by Kevin Kinder, BlueGoldNews.com
WVNews
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer head football coach...

www.wvnews.com

WOWK

Davenport, Goetz lead WVU after 36 holes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University sophomore Jackson Davenport and fifth-year senior Mark Goetz each shot 5-under-par in Monday’s second round of The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Awendaw, South Carolina. After both golfers shot Even par on Sunday, Davenport and Goetz are tied for 13th place...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Preston opens track & field season at Doddridge

WEST UNION — The 2022 track & field season officially began for Preston High School this past Friday as the Knights competed in the Doddridge Season Opener held at Doddridge County High School. The Preston boys’ squad placed fourth as a team while the girls took home fifth.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WVNews

Liberty-Philip Barbour softball box score

Liberty (4-2) Destiny Coble 2b 3 1 1 0, Kadence Crock rf 2 0 0 0, Emma Kyle c 3 0 1 2, Charlee Johnson cf 3 0 1 0, Riley Pearlman 3b 3 0 0 0, Haley Younkins p 2 0 0 0, Alexis Davis dh/ss 1 0 0 0, Makiah Ford 2 0 0 0, Isabella Herrod 1b 3 0 0 0, Savannah Weekley lf 2 1 1 0. Totals 24 2 4 2.
SPORTS
WVNews

Jordan Lesley emphasizes length, speed in secondary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While others focus on the many hits West Virginia’s secondary has taken through graduation and in the transfer portal over the past two years, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley looks at it as addition through subtraction rather than taking a view through “why-is-this-happening-to-us” tears.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Robert C. Byrd bows to Bowers, Morgantown, 9-3

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sophomore Maddox Bowers threw 6 2/3 innings of three-hit baseball against the Robert C. Byrd Eagles on Wednesday, propelling the Mohigans to a 9-3 victory on the road at Staton Field in Clarksburg. Bowers recorded all but one out in the contest, surrendering a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Hutch from short

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks scored six runs in the first inning …
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia State Police announce testing dates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia State Police posted a reminder on Facebook Friday they are accepting applications for their 71st Cadet Class while listing upcoming testing dates. Per the WVSP, open testing will begin in late April 2022, with a targeted enlistment in August 2022. Certified...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Southern boys place second at Keyser Meet

KEYSER, W.Va. — The Southern Rams’ boys’ track & field squad began its season on a positive note on Tuesday evening as it traveled to Keyser High School and placed second out of 10 teams. Southern finished with a team score of 95 which put it only...
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport scores 9 in 1st 4 innings, holds off Grafton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – The Bridgeport Indians used a five-run bottom of the fourth inning to build a 9-3 lead and hung out to defeat the Grafton Bearcats, 9-7, on Wednesday evening. Kileigh Pugh led the way for the Tribe offensively with three hits, including a double, and...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Southern, Northern open tennis seasons

CUMBERLAND — The Southern Rams and the Northern Huskies opened their high school tennis seasons last week against the Fort Hill Sentinels and the Allegany Campers, respectively. Southern ended up splitting with the Sentinels while Northern suffered a sweep at the hands of the Campers. Southern at Fort Hill...
TENNIS
WVNews

Northern secures first middle school baseball victory

KEYSER, W.Va. — The Northern Middle School baseball team powered its way to a 15-4 victory over Keyser on Tuesday night at John Kruk Field. The Huskies recorded nine hits and were led by Hunter Livengood who belted a double to go with a pair of singles. Caleb Hinebaugh and Timmy Brands followed with a double and a single apiece, while both Jake Chambers and Blake Spiker laced singles.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Carl H. Wagner, Jr.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Carl H. Wagner, Jr., formerly of Fairmont, died Tuesday morning March 29, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born on January 7, 1943, in Newburg, Preston County, WV, the eldest son of his now deceased parents, Carl H. and Betty June McDaniel Wagner.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Thomaschek K's 12, South Harrison rides quick start to 1st win

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks scored six runs in the first inning and that was plenty for Josh Thomaschek. Thomaschek fanned 12 Notre Dame batters, giving up two runs, one earned, on four hits in a complete game as South Harrison beat the Irish, 8-2, at Frank Loria Field.
NUTTER FORT, WV

