Houston, TX

48-year-old Ann Best and 53-year-old Sederick Barrett dead after being hit by a vehicle in west Houston (Houston, TX)

 1 day ago

On Sunday night, a couple identified as 48-year-old Ann Best and 53-year-old Sederick Barrett lost their lives after being struck by a vehicle while officers charged 27-year-old Donovan Donte Harris who was driving while intoxicated.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place shortly before 9:30 p.m. near the corner of Westheimer and Potomac. The preliminary investigation showed that the couple was crossing the street, but not near a crosswalk when they got hit by the black BMW [...]

March 29, 2022

