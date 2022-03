NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A non-profit think tank in Tennessee says they are against Governor Bill Lee's efforts to potentially allot $500 million for a new Titans stadium. The Beacon Center of Tennessee is a non-profit think tank focused on tax, economic, education, and healthcare policy in the state. Speaking to media on Monday, Gov. Lee spoke on the idea of using tax revenue for a new stadium, saying “Well, we are always interested in investments that will create economic activity in the state. We’ve met with the Titans and expressed our interest to be a part of the solution."

