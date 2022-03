5G has come a long way since Tim Cook and Hans Vestberg said it far too many times during the iPhone 12 launch. But it still has a way to go. If you haven't been paying much attention to the shifts in 5G over the years, you might be wondering whether you should upgrade now that every iPhone released since 2020 supports it. Carrier by carrier, we have your answer.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO