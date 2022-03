WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor is continuing to help those in south central Kansas to recover from the loss of jobs after the grounding of the Boeing 737 in 2020. The department announced the award of $855,377 in National Dislocated Worker Grant funding to the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas Inc. to continue to provide workforce training services to dislocated aviation industry workers in Butler, Cowley, Harper, Kingman, Sedgwick and Sumner counties.

