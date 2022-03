An Iowa City man faces several charges after allegedly resisting officers and medical personnel during an arrest. According to the criminal complaints, 31-year-old Gage Wenthe of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street complied during handcuffing, but when taken to a waiting squad car stated, “I’m not going in that car.” It reportedly took five officers to get Wenthe into leg shackles and into the vehicle. During the struggle, he allegedly kicked at officers, attempted to grab at two officer firearms, and broke a mounting device for a body camera as he dislodged it.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 15 DAYS AGO