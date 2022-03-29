ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk taking more steps to improve safety downtown

By Brett Hall, Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CrsuB_0etIW3Re00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is taking more steps to address safety downtown after two recent high-profile violent incidents.

Since a quintuple shooting on March 19 , that left two people dead and three others injured the Norfolk Police Department has increased patrols around downtown Thursday-Saturdays and has started making unannounced visits to restaurants and “entertainment establishments” that have conditional use permits (CUPs) to check for city code violations and to “provide a visible presence in the area.”

On Tuesday, Norfolk City Manager Larry “Chip” Filler announced more plans that focus on code enforcement, while also addressing city security equipment and future plans to work with business owners.

Norfolk proposes more funding for night club and short-term rental enforcement

“We are prepared to do everything necessary to maintain law-and-order downtown, whether it be two o’clock in the afternoon or two o’clock in the morning,” Filer said.

Norfolk’s downtown area is home to roughly a dozen bars that also host late-night entertainment. Taxes from downtown businesses make up substantial revenue in the city each year. They are often also touted in the city’s tourism marketing materials.

However, since last summer, the downtown council representative, as well as neighbors, have been concerned with late-night “disorder and violence.”

Much of the blame has been lobbed at individual businesses themselves. In December, City Council voted to shut a club on Granby St. after multiple shootings occurred outside.

In the case of the most recent shooting, Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone says it’s believed to have started over a spilled drink inside Chicho’s Backstage.

While Filer said it’s not known if Chicho’s was in violation on the night of the shooting, enforcement of all businesses will increase by March 31, with the fire marshal, departments of planning and neighborhood services, and Norfolk City Attorney’s Office making unannounced visits with “heavy enforcement of any city code violations at nightclubs and restaurants during nighttime hours. These inspections will go at least for 90 days but may continue if warranted.

“We believe that anything that creates an inherent issue inside the club that may spill into the public right of way. Ultimately the club has to share some of the responsibility in that,” Filer said. “Overserving and overcrowding is an issue we are aware of with some of the establishments on Granby St. and we are going to have to take some action on that.”

Filer said he doesn’t think hard enforcement will solve all their problems. It is why he is renewing his call for City Council to fund the business compliance unit proposed as part of his upcoming budget .

He is also planning a meeting with all bar and restaurant owners, as well as the Downtown Norfolk Council, to try to get everyone on the same page with best practices. Other concepts under consideration are the establishment of a body to provide entertainment district management.

“I think it a pretty good strategy to sit down with them and say, what types of issues are you seeing in your club,” Filer said.

Extra requirements for CUP permit holders will be considered, including requiring enhanced security measures. Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, where the March 19 shooting started, has said it plans to add security.

The city, in turn, will invest in their own security that is currently lacking in downtown parking garages.

A 10 On Your Side investigation last week found eight of Norfolk’s 12 parking garages have no surveillance cameras operating, even if posted signs say otherwise. Many have not been operating for about a year and a half.

Filer said once he was made aware of the issue it was immediately a “massive” concern.

“The goal here is to have all garages outfitted with brand new security technology by the end of the calendar year,” Filer said.

The city says “the goal of this action plan is to build a system whereby the business owners, operators, and the City of Norfolk have shared responsibility for creating a safe environment for all who live, work, and visit our restaurants in nightclubs,” and to “… get business owners and operators to a state where they are self-regulated, self-policed, and self-managed, with City support.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WAVY News 10

Man shot 2 on Garfield Drive in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested after two men were shot Friday night on Garfield Drive in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, police say. On Monday morning, police announced the arrest of Sean P. Knight, 34, and finally acknowledged there was a shooting, after originally only calling it an “incident.” The Norfolk resident is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.
NORFOLK, VA
Richmond.com

Virginian-Pilot reporter killed in downtown Norfolk shooting

Police confirmed two people were killed after gunfire struck five people in downtown Norfolk early Saturday. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old education reporter with the Virginian-Pilot was one of two victims that died. Police say they received calls about a shooting just before 2 a.m. near the 300 block of Granby...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
Hot 104.7

4 Downtown Sioux Falls Improvement Projects

As the City of Sioux Falls continues to break construction records year after year, the downtown area is seeing significant changes and improvements. Many new mixed-use developments, outdoor entertainment venues, retail, commercial and residential units are changing the landscape of Historic Downtown Sioux Falls with the focus along the Big Sioux River.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WAVY News 10

Chimney Services

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you have a chimney, experts say you need to consider cleaning and maintenance. However, there are other parts of your home that need cleaning. Dylan Raycroft from Rooftop Chimney Sweeps joined HRS with clean chimney solutions and other important seasonal cleaning tips. Rooftop Chimney...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Boone
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Lobster Rolls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Simple and delicious is the key to success at Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls. Weston Leonard joined us in the kitchen with a couple of great lobster rolls and more. Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls. 3273 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach. Sunday – Wednesday 11...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#Parking Garages#Thems
13News Now

Norfolk City Council member pushing for new cameras in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Sierra Jenkins' grandparents, Pamela and Maurice Jenkins, showed up at the memorial outside of Chicho's Backstage Pizza Wednesday to pay their respects again to their granddaughter. The 25-year-old Virginian-Pilot reporter, along with 25-year-old Devon Malik Harris, died after Saturday's shooting on Granby Street. "Finding justice for...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Newport Daily News

Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for March 31

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, digital editor for The Daily News, and today is March 31, the 90th day of the year — 275 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1889, the Eiffel Tower opened in Paris. At 984 feet, it was the world’s tallest man-made structure until the completion of the Chrysler Building in New York in 1930. Here & Now ...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy