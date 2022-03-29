ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Family of 5 evacuated after Newport News fire

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Fire responded to a house fire on Dogwood Drive Sunday.

At 09:14 p.m., on March 28, Newport News Fire Department received several calls reporting a house fire in the 300 block of Dogwood Drive.

When crews arrived on the scene within minutes they found a single-story home, with heavy fire coming from the garage and roof. The fire was under control within an hour.

A family of five safely evacuated and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

