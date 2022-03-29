Photo Gallery: Iowa Football Practice 3-29-22

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is cycling around again, and we're getting a look at the towns riders will pass through. In January, it was announced the 49th ride will roll through northern Iowa, overnighting in Pocahontas, Emmetsburg and Mason City.
Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
(Des Moines) The restaurants making the Top Ten for Iowa’s Best Burger contest have been announced. Iowans submitted nominations between February 14 and March 14 to kick off the quest to find the best burger in Iowa. Nominations were accepted online by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. The number of votes each restaurant received determined the 2022 Top Ten restaurants.
Iowa is home to tons of beautiful cities, historic landmarks, theme parks, historic college campuses, and most importantly, great people. This study shocked me a little when it named this city the ugliest city in Iowa. I believe the saying is "beauty is within the eye of the beholder" and it's hard to grasp how this area could be considered ugly.
The Big Vacation Rule must be, "Get sick on vacation." If you can manage it toward the end of your time off, all the better. To prove it, I took a week or so off, and last Friday, the 25th, I came down with a sore throat, headache, and the worst sinuses since Sinus Day 1982.*
STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
ROCKWELL, Iowa — A Union Pacific Railroad track in northern Iowa is closed after a train derailment on Thursday. No one was injured when a 35-car train derailed near Rockwell in Cerro Gordo County. It was carrying corn and grain. The cars and locomotive have been moved. The tracks...
The U.S. Cellular employee unknowingly trained the company's CEO Laurent Therivel at a store in West Des Moines last spring. "I was chosen, they said that they were just [going to] film and have someone kind of come shadow me," says Alina Winters of Des Moines. "So yeah, everything was my honest reaction."
If you want to catch a seriously big catfish—one that weighs 80 or 90 pounds—the Mississippi River north of St. Louis needs to be on your fishing radar. The season-opening event of the “Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament,” now in its eighth year, took place on March 5 on this stretch of the Mississippi outside of Alton, Illinois. And competitors hauled in some truly giant blue cats over the course of the day.
A quartet of college basketball bluebloods are set to take center stage at the men’s Final Four next weekend. This year’s NCAA Tournament semifinal features a pair of matchups between Villanova-Kansas and the first ever NCAA Tournament battle between North Carolina and Duke. On Monday, ESPN’s Basketball Power...
Waterloo police said a 41-year-old man was shot and later died Tuesday morning. A historically low number of houses on the market are creating challenges for homebuyers throughout Iowa. Iowa City school district resolution opposes Iowa's transgender sports law. Updated: 5 hours ago. The school board for the Iowa City...
Another Indiana basketball player has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Monday, Verbal Commits reported that Parker Stewart has entered his name into the portal, becoming the fourth IU player to do so since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. The Hoosiers also saw Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander and Michael Durr hit the portal.
[UPDATE: 3/28/22: The Kloudas wish to thank their faithful customers over the years, and hope to see everyone stop in before they make the ownership transition. In the interest of transparency, they'd also like to note a series of undisclosed health issues on the part of Dan as one of the reasons they will take a step back. We wish Dan and Deb all the best for their future plans as well.]
The Rocket Man is coming to the Hawkeye State. He may already be here!. Elton John, who was set to perform in Iowa's capital prior to the pandemic, will be holding his highly anticipated, rescheduled concert in Wells Fargo Arena tomorrow. Originally scheduled for June of 2020, John's show was...
Officials with the Seward and Adams Central school districts on Monday labeled as “ridiculous” and “an ugly rumor” talk that students have dressed up as cats and dogs and have requested litter boxes to handle their bathroom needs.
Comments / 0