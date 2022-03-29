ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Photo Gallery: Iowa Football Practice 3-29-22

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8wMi_0etIVdye00

Hawkeyes Continue On with Spring Drills Tuesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVJyL_0etIVdye00

Iowa linebacker Seth Benson tapes his wrists before practice on March 29, 2022 at the indoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/Hawkeyenation.com)

View the 24 images of this gallery on the original article

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCCI.com

RAGBRAI announces complete route through small Iowa towns

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is cycling around again, and we're getting a look at the towns riders will pass through. In January, it was announced the 49th ride will roll through northern Iowa, overnighting in Pocahontas, Emmetsburg and Mason City.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Top 10 announced for Iowa’s Best Burger Contest

(Des Moines) The restaurants making the Top Ten for Iowa’s Best Burger contest have been announced. Iowans submitted nominations between February 14 and March 14 to kick off the quest to find the best burger in Iowa. Nominations were accepted online by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. The number of votes each restaurant received determined the 2022 Top Ten restaurants.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
104.5 KDAT

Sketchy Study Thinks it Found the Ugliest City in Iowa

Iowa is home to tons of beautiful cities, historic landmarks, theme parks, historic college campuses, and most importantly, great people. This study shocked me a little when it named this city the ugliest city in Iowa. I believe the saying is "beauty is within the eye of the beholder" and it's hard to grasp how this area could be considered ugly.
IOWA STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'We had no red flags': Parents of Katie Meyer, 22, speak about Stanford soccer star's death

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#American Football#Iowa Football Practice
KCCI.com

35-car train derails in northern Iowa

ROCKWELL, Iowa — A Union Pacific Railroad track in northern Iowa is closed after a train derailment on Thursday. No one was injured when a 35-car train derailed near Rockwell in Cerro Gordo County. It was carrying corn and grain. The cars and locomotive have been moved. The tracks...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Woman Appearing on TV's 'Undercover Boss'

The U.S. Cellular employee unknowingly trained the company's CEO Laurent Therivel at a store in West Des Moines last spring. "I was chosen, they said that they were just [going to] film and have someone kind of come shadow me," says Alina Winters of Des Moines. "So yeah, everything was my honest reaction."
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Outdoor Life

Dozens of Giant Mississippi River Catfish Caught in Illinois Tournament

If you want to catch a seriously big catfish—one that weighs 80 or 90 pounds—the Mississippi River north of St. Louis needs to be on your fishing radar. The season-opening event of the “Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament,” now in its eighth year, took place on March 5 on this stretch of the Mississippi outside of Alton, Illinois. And competitors hauled in some truly giant blue cats over the course of the day.
ALTON, IL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Winners Of The Final Four Games

A quartet of college basketball bluebloods are set to take center stage at the men’s Final Four next weekend. This year’s NCAA Tournament semifinal features a pair of matchups between Villanova-Kansas and the first ever NCAA Tournament battle between North Carolina and Duke. On Monday, ESPN’s Basketball Power...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Iowa native wins Netflix baking competition

Waterloo police said a 41-year-old man was shot and later died Tuesday morning. A historically low number of houses on the market are creating challenges for homebuyers throughout Iowa. Iowa City school district resolution opposes Iowa's transgender sports law. Updated: 5 hours ago. The school board for the Iowa City...
WATERLOO, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana losing another guard to NCAA transfer portal

Another Indiana basketball player has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Monday, Verbal Commits reported that Parker Stewart has entered his name into the portal, becoming the fourth IU player to do so since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. The Hoosiers also saw Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander and Michael Durr hit the portal.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
K92.3

This Iowa Restaurant Has News as Big as Their Tenderloins

[UPDATE: 3/28/22: The Kloudas wish to thank their faithful customers over the years, and hope to see everyone stop in before they make the ownership transition. In the interest of transparency, they'd also like to note a series of undisclosed health issues on the part of Dan as one of the reasons they will take a step back. We wish Dan and Deb all the best for their future plans as well.]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
94.1 KRNA

Elton John Will Perform in Iowa Tomorrow!

The Rocket Man is coming to the Hawkeye State. He may already be here!. Elton John, who was set to perform in Iowa's capital prior to the pandemic, will be holding his highly anticipated, rescheduled concert in Wells Fargo Arena tomorrow. Originally scheduled for June of 2020, John's show was...
DES MOINES, IA
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
453
Followers
444
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy