So recently I was driving along Route 9 in northern Toms River when I spotted some clearing being done along the roadway near Route 9 and Cox Cro Road in Toms River. Of course, when seeing this work I wondered what could be going here? It’s next to the Exxon service station which is located right at the corner of Route 9 and Cox Cro Road.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO