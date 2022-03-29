ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Funeral announcements for 3/29/22

myaustinminnesota.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorial service will be held for Nylva Arlene Pirmantgen,...

www.myaustinminnesota.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

The Long Drive-In Shares Plans for Opening in 2022

If the spring weather has you itching to attend an outdoor drive-in movie. you won't have to wait much longer. The Long Drive-In has announced its opening plans for 2022. The iconic outdoor theater in Long Prairie stirred up some excitement on Facebook over the weekend sharing that their plan was to stock the shelves and prepare the grounds for opening in "early" April:
Sand Hills Express

Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser for Scott Family April 2 in Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW–A special cornhole tournament is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Broken Bow Golf Club (2280 Memorial Drive). The event is a fundraiser to help with medical and travel expenses for the Scott Family. Baby Leeryck Scott is the 10-month-old daughter of...
BROKEN BOW, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy