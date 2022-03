Abu Zubaydah isn’t asking for much. Although the U.S. government has never charged him with a crime, it has detained him for two decades on the belief that he is a terrorist. Before transferring Zubaydah to Guantanamo in 2006, the government tortured him at two different “black sites” in Thailand and Poland. Today, Polish prosecutors are investigating whether to bring charges against the perpetrators of these abuses, and they’ve asked Zubaydah to submit evidence. He now seeks depositions and documents that would confirm his inhumane treatment in Poland—information that’s already been disclosed by unofficial sources.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 27 DAYS AGO