GRPD: 17-year-old taken to hospital after shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot while inside a car.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers got several calls reporting gunshots and a vehicle with bullet holes at the intersection of 28 th Street and Eastern Avenue. The vehicle that had been shot at kept driving and someone inside called 911.

Grand Rapids police officers met the car at 36 th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue. A 17-year-old passenger had minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital, police say.

According to police, the people inside the vehicle that had been shot at were not able to provide a description of the suspect or the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

