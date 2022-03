One way or another, the Cleveland Browns will almost certainly be parting ways with quarterback Baker Mayfield after they acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster and controversial trade. While Mayfield has been linked in some rumors with the Seattle Seahawks, it's widely believed no team is willing to accept the $18.858 million in fully guaranteed money attached to the 2018 first overall draft pick since it's obvious the Browns have replaced him.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO