Krispy Kreme fanatics flock to Grand Opening!
COLORADO SPRINGS — The day is finally here, and for Krispy Kreme fanatics, it’s time to celebrate! FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson was at the Colorado Springs Grand Opening for the newest Krispy Kreme location in Colorado, and spoke with donut fans from all across the city and state.Do-nut forget about these other donuts shops in Colorado Springs! Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 3